Thousands of Hoosiers without power after storms sweep through the state

INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Hoosiers woke up without power Saturday morning after strong storms Friday evening and overnight swept through the state.

Multiple counties were impacted by the storms that included strong wind gusts, flash flooding and even produced at least one tornado in Jay County.

As many as 50,000 Hoosiers were without power at the peak overnight and as of Saturday at noon, more than 30,000 Hoosiers were still without power, according to Duke Energy.

An additional few thousand Hoosiers with AES Power and on other power company grids were also without power, but the outages seemed to have impacted customers in the Duke Energy coverage area the most.

Friday's storms brought golfball-sized hail that damaged multiple vehicles and homes as well as wind gusts that toppled trees and powerlines. Brown, Owen and Monroe counties appear to be the hardest hit in central Indiana with flooding that was reportedly up to two feet in some areas