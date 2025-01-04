Threat of heavy snow leads to Winter Storm Warning for much of Central Indiana

Headlines



Snow develops and becomes heavy at times Sunday into Monday

Wide range in totals across Central Indiana

Gusty winds lead to blowing and drifting

The approaching winter storm is coming together across the western U.S. That means quiet weather continues across Central Indiana tonight. Clouds increase with low temperatures in the upper teens.

A Winter Storm WARNING covers much of Central and southern Indiana from 10AM Sunday to 7PM Monday. A Winter Weather ADVISORY is in effect for northern locations from 1PM Sunday to 7PM Monday. Lowest snow totals are expected in the Advisory area.

Snow spreads in from the SW Sunday morning, and should reach near I-70 by late morning or early afternoon. Initially, the snow is expected to be light.

Snow continues to expand northward through Sunday afternoon and into the evening. At this point, some moderate snow will be possible across areas south of I-70. Due to the cold air temperatures, snow will accumulate quickly.

The highest snowfall rates are expected Sunday night into early Monday. Rates of 1"+ per hour will be possible across much of Central and southern Indiana. Much lighter snow continues for northern areas.

There's still some question how far north a wintry mix may come into Central Indiana overnight Sunday into Monday. Despite surface temperatures below freezing, a warmer layer of air above may lead to a period of sleet (or even freezing rain) south of I-70. If this does develop, it would cut down on snow totals in those areas.

Winds increase Sunday night into Monday. Gusts between 30 and 40 mph will lead to a blowing and drifting of snow. This will make it difficult for crews to clear roads. If you can, delay travel until after the storm. Power outages are also possible. Snow lasts into Monday morning, but should move out of the area by the afternoon.

Very cold temperatures remain in place for the foreseeable future. Factoring in the wind keeps wind chills in the teens Monday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low: 19°

Sunday: Snow develops. Heavy snow possible late. High: 26°

Sunday Night: Heavy snow. Wintry mix possible. Windy. Low: 21°

Monday: Morning snow. Cold and breezy. High: 25°

