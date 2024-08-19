Today starts a beautiful stretch of weather this week

Headlines



BEAUTIFUL STRETCH OF WEATHER

LOTS OF SUNSHINE WITH LOW HUMIDITY

WARMER THIS WEEKEND

Skies will be partly cloudy today with temperatures that will be in the mid to upper 70s for afternoon highs. We'll have a nice refreshing breeze this afternoon as well that keep the humidity down.

Overnight with clear skies it will really cool off quickly. Lows will be in the 50s for everyone with maybe some of you in the 40s. If we don't get into the 40s tomorrow morning I do think they will speckle the map more Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s

Temperatures return to more summer-like levels this weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Breezy High: 78°

Overnight: Clear skies. Cooler. Low: 57°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny High: 75°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 77°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast