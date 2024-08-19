Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Today starts a beautiful stretch of weather this week

TK1.png
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • BEAUTIFUL STRETCH OF WEATHER
  • LOTS OF SUNSHINE WITH LOW HUMIDITY
  • WARMER THIS WEEKEND

Skies will be partly cloudy today with temperatures that will be in the mid to upper 70s for afternoon highs. We'll have a nice refreshing breeze this afternoon as well that keep the humidity down.

TK5.png

Overnight with clear skies it will really cool off quickly. Lows will be in the 50s for everyone with maybe some of you in the 40s. If we don't get into the 40s tomorrow morning I do think they will speckle the map more Wednesday and Thursday morning.

TK2.png

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s

TK3.png

Temperatures return to more summer-like levels this weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. Breezy High: 78°
Overnight: Clear skies. Cooler. Low: 57°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny High: 75°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 77°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk