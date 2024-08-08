Today starts a great stretch of weather through the weekend

Headlines



PARTLY CLOUDY TODAY WITH HIGHS IN THE 80S

SUNNY AND COOLER OVER THE WEEKEND

50'S FOR OVERNIGHT LOWS THIS WEEKEND

Skies will be partly cloudy today with temperatures that will be fairly seasonable. Look for highs to be in the low to mid 80s. The humidity will continue to drop today as well. It is way down from earlier this weekend but will continue to drop as we head to the weekend.

Friday through the weekend will be gorgeous. Look for highs temperatures in the 70s with sunny skies and low humidity.

Low temperatures will be on the cool side as well. In the mid 50s Saturday through Monday. Light jackets might be needed if you are up early any of those days.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 83°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 65°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 78°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 76°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast