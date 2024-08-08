Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Today starts a great stretch of weather through the weekend

TK7.png
wrtv
TK7.png
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • PARTLY CLOUDY TODAY WITH HIGHS IN THE 80S
  • SUNNY AND COOLER OVER THE WEEKEND
  • 50'S FOR OVERNIGHT LOWS THIS WEEKEND

Skies will be partly cloudy today with temperatures that will be fairly seasonable. Look for highs to be in the low to mid 80s. The humidity will continue to drop today as well. It is way down from earlier this weekend but will continue to drop as we head to the weekend.

TK1.png

Friday through the weekend will be gorgeous. Look for highs temperatures in the 70s with sunny skies and low humidity.

TK5.png

Low temperatures will be on the cool side as well. In the mid 50s Saturday through Monday. Light jackets might be needed if you are up early any of those days.

TK2.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 83°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 65°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 78°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 76°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk