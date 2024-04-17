Wind calms down tonight. Storms tomorrow night

Headlines
- WARM TOMORROW
- T'STORMS LATE TOMORROW
- SEVERE THREAT THU. NIGHT
THE cold front arrives late tomorrow. I say "THE" because this cold front delivers the colder air Friday into the weekend.
Storm chances increase tomorrow evening and continue into the overnight.
Severe storms are possible tomorrow evening and night across the entire state.
Much cooler air returns Friday. Highs will hover around 60 degrees. A dry and cool weekend will follow.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Becoming clear. Low: 50°
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High: 79°
Thursday Night: Severe storm threat. Low: 50°
Friday: Partly sunny. High: 60°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast