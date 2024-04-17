Watch Now
Wind calms down tonight. Storms tomorrow night

Posted at 2:42 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 15:01:13-04

Headlines

  • WARM TOMORROW
  • T'STORMS LATE TOMORROW
  • SEVERE THREAT THU. NIGHT

THE cold front arrives late tomorrow. I say "THE" because this cold front delivers the colder air Friday into the weekend.
Storm chances increase tomorrow evening and continue into the overnight.

KG 2.png

Severe storms are possible tomorrow evening and night across the entire state.

KG 3.png

Much cooler air returns Friday. Highs will hover around 60 degrees. A dry and cool weekend will follow.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming clear. Low: 50°
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High: 79°
Thursday Night: Severe storm threat. Low: 50°
Friday: Partly sunny. High: 60°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KG 1.png

