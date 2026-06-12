Tornado watches issued for central and northern Indiana

NORMAN, Okla. (WRTV) -- Two tornado watches are in effect for Thursday night in Indiana, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center says.

The watches do not include Indianapolis or Marion County, although Boone County, northwest of Indianapolis, is part of the watch area.

The center at 8:05 p.m. Thursday issued a tornado watch until 2 a.m. Friday for parts of central Indiana, much of northern Indiana, and 10 Illinois counties. Indiana cities in this watch area include Crawfordsville, Elkhart, Fort Wayne, Kokomo, Lafayette, Logansport, Marion and South Bend. Indiana counties in this watch area are Adams, Allen, Blackford, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fountain, Fulton, Grant, Howard, La Porte, Marshall, Miami, Montgomery, Noble, Parke, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Tipton, Vermillion, Wabash, Warren, Wells, White and Whitley.

The center at 1:55 p.m. Thursday issued a tornado watch until 10 p.m. EDT/9 p.m. CDT for these Indiana counties: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter. Dozens of Illinois counties are also part of this watch.