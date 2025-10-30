Trick or Treat Forecast

Headlines



RAINY AND WINDY

CLEARING SKIES

HALLOWEEN FORECAST

Grab the umbrella today, you will need it this morning. Scattered showers stick around for the first half of the day before we dry out this afternoon. It will be windy with gusts holding in the mid 20s today.

WRTV

Halloween and the weekend are in much better shape! Temperatures will stay on the chilly side, but we do dry out. One note, it will still be breezy into Friday.

WRTV

We will warm up a bit next week. High temperature get back above average - into the low to mid 60s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 56°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 40°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 57°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast