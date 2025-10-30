Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Trick or Treat Forecast

What to watch out for this year
Trick or treat
WRTV
Trick or treat
Posted

Headlines

  • RAINY AND WINDY
  • CLEARING SKIES
  • HALLOWEEN FORECAST

Grab the umbrella today, you will need it this morning. Scattered showers stick around for the first half of the day before we dry out this afternoon. It will be windy with gusts holding in the mid 20s today.

Winds Thursday Afternoon

Halloween and the weekend are in much better shape! Temperatures will stay on the chilly side, but we do dry out. One note, it will still be breezy into Friday.

Halloween Weekend Forecast

We will warm up a bit next week. High temperature get back above average - into the low to mid 60s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 56°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 40°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 57°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.