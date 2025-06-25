Tropical Storm Andrea, first of Atlantic hurricane season, is quickly weakening

Tropical Storm Andrea, the first tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, was forecast to dissipate by Wednesday after forming at sea Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said.

The tropical storm was far from land in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Andrea is expected to become a post-tropical low as soon as Tuesday night.

Andrea was 1,110 miles west of the Azores, according to an afternoon advisory by the Miami-based hurricane center. The cyclone was traveling northeast at 20 mph.

There were no watches or warnings in effect, and the hurricane center said there are no hazards affecting land. Andrea was projected to continue moving to the northeast through Wednesday.

With warmer than normal ocean waters, forecasters expect yet another unusually busy hurricane season for the Atlantic. But they don’t think it will be as chaotic as 2024, the third-costliest season on record as it spawned killer storms Beryl, Helene and Milton.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's forecast calls for 13 to 19 named storms with six to 10 becoming hurricanes and three to five reaching major status with winds of more than 110 mph.

The Pacific Ocean has already had several named storms this year, including Hurricane Erick that struck in southern Mexico.