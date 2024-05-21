T'Storms overnight into Wednesday morning

Headlines



SEVERE STORM THREAT

DAILY CHANCE T'STORMS

ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPS CONTINUE

Thunderstorm chances increase overnight into tomorrow morning. High temperatures will be cooler, but remain above average tomorrow.

wrtv

The threat for severe storms increases especially in southern Indiana tomorrow afternoon and evening. Damaging wind is the main threat.

wrtv

A daily chance for thunderstorms continues through Memorial Day weekend. High temperatures will hover around 80 degrees during that stretch.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

This Afternoon: Warm. Partly sunny. High: 88°

Tonight: T'storms overnight. Low: 68°

Tomorrow: 40% chance t'storms. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast