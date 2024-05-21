Watch Now
Weather

Actions

T'Storms overnight into Wednesday morning

KG 2.png
wrtv
KG 2.png
Posted at 2:47 PM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 14:47:03-04

Headlines

  • SEVERE STORM THREAT
  • DAILY CHANCE T'STORMS
  • ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPS CONTINUE

Thunderstorm chances increase overnight into tomorrow morning. High temperatures will be cooler, but remain above average tomorrow.

KG 4.png

The threat for severe storms increases especially in southern Indiana tomorrow afternoon and evening. Damaging wind is the main threat.

KG 3.png

A daily chance for thunderstorms continues through Memorial Day weekend. High temperatures will hover around 80 degrees during that stretch.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

This Afternoon: Warm. Partly sunny. High: 88°
Tonight: T'storms overnight. Low: 68°
Tomorrow: 40% chance t'storms. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KG 1.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018