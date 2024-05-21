T'Storms overnight into Wednesday morning

Headlines
- SEVERE STORM THREAT
- DAILY CHANCE T'STORMS
- ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPS CONTINUE
Thunderstorm chances increase overnight into tomorrow morning. High temperatures will be cooler, but remain above average tomorrow.
The threat for severe storms increases especially in southern Indiana tomorrow afternoon and evening. Damaging wind is the main threat.
A daily chance for thunderstorms continues through Memorial Day weekend. High temperatures will hover around 80 degrees during that stretch.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
This Afternoon: Warm. Partly sunny. High: 88°
Tonight: T'storms overnight. Low: 68°
Tomorrow: 40% chance t'storms. High: 82°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast