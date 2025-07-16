Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Unsettled Weather Ahead

Scattered Storms & Showers Stick Around this Week
Wednesday's Forecast
Wednesday's Forecast
  • Several Rounds of Storms & Showers
  • Evening Storms Could be Stronger
  • Staying Unsettled This Week

Scattered storms and showers will be on and off most of today. Most storms will feature locally heavy rain, lightning, and some gusty winds are also possible. We will be watching a more organized system late tonight into Thursday morning. There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5). That is a low end threat and is very conditional.

Wednesday Severe Potential

Here is a snapshot late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will be our highest potential for any strong storms.

Wednesday Evening Storms

The rest of the week brings scattered rain chances. No one day looks like a washout, but we will have to keep an eye on the weekend for any outdoor plans.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Thunderstorms. High: 88°
Overnight: Overnight Thunderstorms. Low: 74°
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Thunderstorms. High: 88°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 Day

