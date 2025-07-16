Unsettled Weather Ahead

Headlines



Several Rounds of Storms & Showers

Evening Storms Could be Stronger

Staying Unsettled This Week

Scattered storms and showers will be on and off most of today. Most storms will feature locally heavy rain, lightning, and some gusty winds are also possible. We will be watching a more organized system late tonight into Thursday morning. There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5). That is a low end threat and is very conditional.

WRTV

Here is a snapshot late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will be our highest potential for any strong storms.

WRTV

The rest of the week brings scattered rain chances. No one day looks like a washout, but we will have to keep an eye on the weekend for any outdoor plans.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Thunderstorms. High: 88°

Overnight: Overnight Thunderstorms. Low: 74°

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Thunderstorms. High: 88°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast