Unwrapping warmer weather for Christmas week

CHRISTMAS FORECAST LOOKING WARM

SHOWERS ON TAP

MUCH COLDER NEXT WEEK

We are heading toward a very warm Christmas forecast with many landing in the 50s to even near 60 degrees. There is some rain to get through but most of that will fall overnight Christmas Eve into Christmas morning. Here is a look at Wednesday evening.

WRTV

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts. It should come as no surprise that we will get colder to end the year. What may be a shock will be how cold we get. Temps will fall into the teens and 20s.

WRTV

This week will end up mostly cloudy with our best hope for more sunshine arriving next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Clearing skies. High: 58°

Overnight: Clearing & Cold. Low: 35°

Tomorrow: Cloudy with evening showers. High: 52°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast