Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Unwrapping warmer weather for Christmas week

A big temperature drop next week
Christmas
WRTV
Christmas
Posted

Headlines

  • CHRISTMAS FORECAST LOOKING WARM
  • SHOWERS ON TAP
  • MUCH COLDER NEXT WEEK

We are heading toward a very warm Christmas forecast with many landing in the 50s to even near 60 degrees. There is some rain to get through but most of that will fall overnight Christmas Eve into Christmas morning. Here is a look at Wednesday evening.

Wednesday Rain

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts. It should come as no surprise that we will get colder to end the year. What may be a shock will be how cold we get. Temps will fall into the teens and 20s.

Sunday Cold air

This week will end up mostly cloudy with our best hope for more sunshine arriving next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Clearing skies. High: 58°
Overnight: Clearing & Cold. Low: 35°
Tomorrow: Cloudy with evening showers. High: 52°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.