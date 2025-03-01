Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Very cold night ahead

KM5.png
wrtv
KM5.png
Posted

The winter chill is here through the rest of the weekend. As skies clear tonight, temperatures quickly fall with lows in the teens.

We get back to enjoying sunny skies Sunday. Temperatures will still be cool with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Thankfully, winds will be much lighter. That will minimize the wind chill factor.

KM2.png

Temperatures quickly warm in the week ahead. Highs return to the 40s Monday and 50s Tuesday.

KM3.png

A weather system brings the chance for widespread rain Tuesday. We may even hear a few rumbles of thunder. Those rain chances will carry into Wednesday as well.

KM4.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 18°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 39°
Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 47°
Tuesday: Scattered rain. T'storms possible. High: 57°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KM1.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk