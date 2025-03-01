Very cold night ahead

The winter chill is here through the rest of the weekend. As skies clear tonight, temperatures quickly fall with lows in the teens.

We get back to enjoying sunny skies Sunday. Temperatures will still be cool with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Thankfully, winds will be much lighter. That will minimize the wind chill factor.

Temperatures quickly warm in the week ahead. Highs return to the 40s Monday and 50s Tuesday.

A weather system brings the chance for widespread rain Tuesday. We may even hear a few rumbles of thunder. Those rain chances will carry into Wednesday as well.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 18°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 39°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 47°

Tuesday: Scattered rain. T'storms possible. High: 57°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast