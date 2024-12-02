Very cold today but warming into Wednesday

Headlines



VERY COLD START TO THE NEW WORK WEEK

UP AND DOWN TEMPERATURES THIS WEEK

LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY

The cold temperatures will continue today as we will not get above freezing in most locations. Highs will be in the 20s for most and wind chill values today will be in the teens so bundle up.

Overnight temperatures will drop back down into the teens with wind chill values in the single digits.

Once we get past tomorrow morning temperatures will start to moderate. We are around freezing tomorrow and then we briefly see temperatures spike into low 40s on Wednesday.

Another front comes through Wednesday evening with a few snow showers. It will reinforce another round of cold air with highs on Thursday back down into the low 20s. The cold spell is brief once again as we are back in the 40s over the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy High: 28°

Overnight: Mainly clear - Cold Low: 15°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 32°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy - Wintry mix possible. High: 42°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast