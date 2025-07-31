Very comfortable start to August

We're enjoying a big, and welcome, change in our weather. Temperatures dropped by about 20° today. Tonight, we're expecting our coolest lows since early June. Even with mostly cloudy skies, temperatures fall into the middle 50s north and lower 60s south.

We're serving up some 1st place weather for the first day of the Indiana State Fair! Sunshine returns with afternoon temperatures reaching into the upper 70s. A NE breeze also helps to bring in even lower humidity.

wrtv

After a couple of not so great weekends, our upcoming Saturday and Sunday are both bringing some great weather. The humidity stays low with lots of sunshine and afternoon highs around 80°.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60°

Friday: Becomes mostly sunny. High: 79°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 80°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast