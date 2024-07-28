Watch Now
Very humid with daily chance of t'storms ahead

Monday Headlines

  • MORE T'STORMS
  • SEVERE STORM POTENTIAL

  • VERY HUMID

    Here we go again. More downpours and thunderstorms are expected to start the work week.

KG 2.png

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Indiana under a Marginal (low) Risk for severe storms. Damaging wind and hail are the main threats. Heavy rainfall may lead to localized flooding.

KG 3.png

Very humid conditions continue all week. The probability of rain isn't sky high every day, but a daily chance of thunderstorms is ahead this week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: 40% ch. T'Storms Low: 70°
Tomorrow: Sct. T'Storms. High: 84°
Wednesday: 30% ch. T'Storms. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KG 1.png

