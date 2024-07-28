Very humid with daily chance of t'storms ahead

Monday Headlines
- MORE T'STORMS
- SEVERE STORM POTENTIAL
VERY HUMID
Here we go again. More downpours and thunderstorms are expected to start the work week.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed Indiana under a Marginal (low) Risk for severe storms. Damaging wind and hail are the main threats. Heavy rainfall may lead to localized flooding.
Very humid conditions continue all week. The probability of rain isn't sky high every day, but a daily chance of thunderstorms is ahead this week.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: 40% ch. T'Storms Low: 70°
Tomorrow: Sct. T'Storms. High: 84°
Wednesday: 30% ch. T'Storms. High: 90°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast