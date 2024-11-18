Watch Now
Very mild to open the week with rain chances

Headlines

  • VERY MILD TODAY AND TOMORROW
  • RAIN CHANCES NEXT FEW DAYS
  • MUCH COLDER END OF THE WEEK WITH WINTER FEEL

The week will start off very mild but will end with our first taste of winter-like air and even a few snowflakes. Today we all be in the mid to even upper 60s in spots. Lots of clouds will be around with a few spotty shower but most of the day will dry.

Rain chances will then ramp up again overnight with maybe even a few rumbles of thunder.

Most of the rain should end around the morning commute and the rest of tomorrow will be dry with even some sunshine and high temperatures near 70°.

The big cool down will come Wednesday with another round of rain followed by much colder air by Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 30s with wind chill values in the 20s. A few snowflakes will be possible as well but no accumulation is expected.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy. Spot shower. High: 65°
Overnight: Showers. Rumble of thunder possible Low: 59°
Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Mild High: 68°
Wednesday: Rain and falling temps. High: 53°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

