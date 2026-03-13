Strong winds to potential severe storms

Headlines



WIND GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH TODAY

STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE EARLY NEXT WEEK

LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK

Strong winds will mark the end of the week. There is a wind advisory in place for parts of central Indiana with a high wind warning as you head north. Gusts could climb as high as 60 MPH in our area. Make sure everything is secured outside. If it is a trash or recycling day, bring that can in as soon as possible.

Our focus will shift from strong wind to big temperature changes over the weekend. High temperatures drop into the 40s for Saturday with readings shooting back up to the 70s on Sunday. Most of the rain will hold off until Sunday night into Monday morning.

While most of Sunday looks dry, I want everyone to be prepared Sunday night for the potential for severe weather. Details are still being worked out, but there is growing confidence for organized severe weather. There is already an enhanced risk or a level 3 out of 5.

High temperatures are slow to recover next week. St. Patrick's day looks chilly. We get warmer by Wednesday and Thursday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Very windy. High: 57°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 33°

Tomorrow: Cloudy. High: 48°

