Very warm next 24 hours. Severe potential Wednesday

Posted at 2:24 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 14:49:31-04

Headlines

  • WARM TUESDAY
  • SEVERE THREAT WEDNESDAY
  • NUMEROUS RAIN CHANCES LATE WEEK

Temperatures surge again into the middle to upper 80s tomorrow. A strong southwest wind gusting over 20 mph will help boost temperatures.

An approaching cold front will increase our thunderstorm threat Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has Indiana in the Slight Risk category for severe storms.

Although cooler, temperatures will still remain above average through Memorial Day. There is a daily chance for thunderstorms during that stretch as well.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: 20% chance t'storm. Low: 67°
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High: 88°
Wednesday: Severe storm threat. High: 79°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

