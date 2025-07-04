Warm and dry for fireworks this evening

The heat is on again, and it's sticking around through the weekend. Our forecast couldn't be much better for fireworks tonight. It will be warm with temperatures still in the lower 80s at 11pm. Most importantly, we are dry with mostly clear skies. Overnight, temperatures only cool into the lower 70s.

The pool, or somewhere cool, is the place to be Saturday. Temperatures warm quickly with afternoon highs reaching into the lower 90s. Humidity doesn't change much, but is still a factor. That puts afternoon feels like temperatures in the middle 90s. Lots of sunshine means a very high UV index, so be sure to layer up on the sunscreen.

Temperatures are still expected to reach around 90° Sunday afternoon. The slight dip in numbers is thanks to more cloud cover. We also have the chance for some scattered showers and storms to develop late into the afternoon and evening. We aren't expecting severe weather. If you have outdoor plans, some heavy rain and lightning could send you inside by the tail end of the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 71°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 93°

Sunday: Partly sunny. PM storms possible. High: 90°

Monday: Scattered t'storms. High: 85°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast