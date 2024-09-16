Watch Now
Warm and dry weather continues today and all week

Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL RUN 10°+ ABOVE NORMAL
  • VERY LIMITED RAIN CHANCES
  • STILL COMFORTABLE OVERNIGHT

Temperatures this week will continue to run well above normal. Highs will be in the 85°-90° range with skies that will be mostly sunny.

While it will be very warm and well above the normal high of 78° the overnight will be very comfortable. Look for lows in the 50s overnight tonight with clear skies. It will be a full moon overnight and the skies will be clear for great viewing. It will also be a partial lunar eclipse tomorrow evening.

Wednesday will be a touch cooler with more in the way of cloud cover. The rain from the tropical system in the Carolina's will try to throw some rain our way but with exception of a sprinkle or two we will remain dry.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 89°
Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 58°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 86°
Wednesday: Partly cloud. High: 85°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

