Warm and humid today with just a spotty downpour possible

Headlines



HUMIDITY SLOW CLIMBS TODAY

SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES

SCT. PM STORMS CHANCE TODAY & TOMORROW

Today will be a very seasonable day for us. High temperatures will top off in the mid 80s with humidity that will slowly climb today. Can't rule out a spot downpour this afternoon but they should be very isolated. Carry on with any outdoor plans.

wrtv

A cold front will come through tomorrow bringing better rain chances. Before the front arrives look for highs to be in the mid 80s. Tomorrow is also the most humid day of the week. That will put heat index values into the low 90s.

wrtv

The storms will be likely non severe tomorrow but could contain heavy rain bring localized flooding.

wrtv

Lower humidity will return on Thursday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Spot pm storm. High: 84°

Overnight: Patchy fog. Muggy. Low: 67°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Warm & muggy with afternoon storms. High: 86°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast