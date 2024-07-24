Warm and humid today with scattered pm storms

Headlines



HAZY SUNSHINE TODAY

SPOTTY PM STORMS

WILDFIRE SMOKE DRIFTS THROUGH

It will be a warm and muggy day for us today with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Factor in higher humidity today and it will feel like it will be in around 90°.

With the heat and humidity in place and a cold front coming through some showers and storms will be possible as well. All the storms will be spotty in nature with wind and locally heavy rain the main threats.

Rain chances ramp up after 2pm and then are with us through the evening. Once the front clears the humidity will start to drop briefly tomorrow afternoon.

While the humidity drops it will remain hazy today and tomorrow as we deal with some smoke from the wildfires out west drifting through the area.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Hazy, hot and humid. PM Storms. High: 86°

Overnight: Spotty storms. Low: 65°

Tomorrow: Hazy sun. Humidity drops. High: 83°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast