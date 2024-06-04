Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm and muggy again today with a spot storm chance

TK5.png
wrtv
TK5.png
Posted at 7:38 AM, Jun 04, 2024

Headlines

  • WARM AND MUGGY TODAY
  • SPOT STORM TODAY - BETTER CHANCE TOMORROW
  • COOLER & LESS HUMID END OF THE WEEK

It will be warm and muggy again today with temperatures that will be in the mid 80s. Skies will partly cloudy today with the chance of just a few isolated storms this afternoon and evening. Don't cancel any outdoor plans.

TK1.png

Storms chances will be better overnight and then off and on again tomorrow. A few storms tomorrow could be strong to severe with wind being the main threat in the afternoon hours. Also, some heavy rain could lead to localized flooding.

TK2.png

Below is a snapshot of the potential of the coverage of storms tomorrow afternoon.

TK4.png

Once the storms go through a cooler and more comfortable air mass arrives on Thursday and will set us up for a beautiful end of the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. Spot pm storm. High: 86°
Overnight: Showers & storms. Low: 70°
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Showers & storms. High: 81°
Thursday: Falling humidity. Partly cloudy. High: 81°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018