Warm and muggy again today with a spot storm chance

Headlines



WARM AND MUGGY TODAY

SPOT STORM TODAY - BETTER CHANCE TOMORROW

COOLER & LESS HUMID END OF THE WEEK

It will be warm and muggy again today with temperatures that will be in the mid 80s. Skies will partly cloudy today with the chance of just a few isolated storms this afternoon and evening. Don't cancel any outdoor plans.

wrtv

Storms chances will be better overnight and then off and on again tomorrow. A few storms tomorrow could be strong to severe with wind being the main threat in the afternoon hours. Also, some heavy rain could lead to localized flooding.

wrtv

Below is a snapshot of the potential of the coverage of storms tomorrow afternoon.

wrtv

Once the storms go through a cooler and more comfortable air mass arrives on Thursday and will set us up for a beautiful end of the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Spot pm storm. High: 86°

Overnight: Showers & storms. Low: 70°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Showers & storms. High: 81°

Thursday: Falling humidity. Partly cloudy. High: 81°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast