Warm and muggy start to the week

The humidity has made a return. With the soupy air, a few isolated showers are possible through the evening. Skies become partly cloudy overnight with some areas of fog possible. Temperatures stay mild with lows in the lower 60s.

Following a rather cool start to June, temperatures really jump quickly as we get the week going. High temperatures reach into the middle 80s Monday afternoon. It stays muggy with partly sunny skies. It looks like any active weather will stay off to our NW. Scattered storms are more likely closer to Chicago.

Very warm and even more humid Tuesday. We have a 30% chance of showers or storms. More widespread wet weather is likely to hold off until Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low: 63°

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 85°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 30% chance of t'storms. High: 84°

Wednesday: Scattered t'storms. High: 81°

