Warm and sunny weather will continue the rest of the week

Headlines

  • HIGH TEMPS NEAR 90°
  • DRY CONDITIONS CONTINUE
  • SOME MINOR RAIN CHANCES NEXT WEEK

High temperatures will continue to run well above normal all the way through the week. Highs will be right around 90° with mostly sunny skies and low humdity.

TK1.png

The weather will continue to be quiet with clear skies and lots of sunshine tomorrow with highs again in the upper 80s.

TK2.png

Temperatures will drop over the weekend as more clouds arrive and hopefully some rain by Monday. The rain chances are great, but the best we have in our near future.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 88°
Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 64°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 89°
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

