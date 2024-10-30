Warm and windy today before rain returns for Halloween

Headlines



NEAR RECORD HIGH TEMPS AGAIN TODAY

RAIN AND STORM CHANCES TOMORROW

MAINLY DRY TRICK - OR - TREAT FORECAST



Once again today high temperatures will soar to around 80° and near record high levels. The record for today is 82°. I'm not sure we'll get there but we will get close. Either way, it will be a warm and windy day and a great day to get outside.

WRTV

A cold front will bring rain chances to the area from mid-morning tomorrow to mid-afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible as well. The good news is the rain (expect for a few showers east) will be out the area by trick-or-treat hours.

WRTV

Our high tomorrow will be around the noon hour at 70° and then start to fall into the 60s through the afternoon and eventually the 50s in the evening. So, if you have plans in the evening it should be mainly dry but trending colder and it will breezy.

WRTV

It will be cooler and more seasonable on Friday before we climb back into the 60s and 70s over the weekend. At of course, don't forget to turn the clocks back one hours Saturday evening.

WRTV

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy - Windy - Warm High: 80°

Overnight: Clouds increase Low: 66°

Tomorrow: Showers and storms. Windy. High: 70°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 59°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast