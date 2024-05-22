Warm next two days. Scattered t'storms Friday

Headlines
- ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPS
- RACE DAY RAIN
- COOLER MEMORIAL DAY
Isolated thunderstorms are possible in southern Indiana tonight into tomorrow morning.
Partly sunny skies will carry temperatures into the lower 80s Thursday afternoon.
Scattered thunderstorms return Friday afternoon into the evening hours.
All eyes on rain chances through Memorial Day weekend. Saturday looks to be the driest day. Periods of rain and thunderstorms are likely on Sunday. More specifics on timing will be coming as we get closer.
Below average temperatures arrive on Memorial Day and will continue into the middle of next week.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: 20% chance t'storm south. Low: 61°
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High: 80°
Friday: T'Storms develop. High: 83°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast