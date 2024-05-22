Watch Now
Warm next two days. Scattered t'storms Friday

Posted at 2:37 PM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 14:37:44-04

Headlines

  • ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPS
  • RACE DAY RAIN
  • COOLER MEMORIAL DAY

Isolated thunderstorms are possible in southern Indiana tonight into tomorrow morning.
Partly sunny skies will carry temperatures into the lower 80s Thursday afternoon.

Scattered thunderstorms return Friday afternoon into the evening hours.

All eyes on rain chances through Memorial Day weekend. Saturday looks to be the driest day. Periods of rain and thunderstorms are likely on Sunday. More specifics on timing will be coming as we get closer.

Below average temperatures arrive on Memorial Day and will continue into the middle of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: 20% chance t'storm south. Low: 61°
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High: 80°
Friday: T'Storms develop. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
