Warm next two days. Scattered t'storms Friday

Headlines



ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPS

RACE DAY RAIN

COOLER MEMORIAL DAY

Isolated thunderstorms are possible in southern Indiana tonight into tomorrow morning.

Partly sunny skies will carry temperatures into the lower 80s Thursday afternoon.

wrtv

Scattered thunderstorms return Friday afternoon into the evening hours.

wrtv

All eyes on rain chances through Memorial Day weekend. Saturday looks to be the driest day. Periods of rain and thunderstorms are likely on Sunday. More specifics on timing will be coming as we get closer.

wrtv

Below average temperatures arrive on Memorial Day and will continue into the middle of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: 20% chance t'storm south. Low: 61°

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High: 80°

Friday: T'Storms develop. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast