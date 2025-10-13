Warm start to the week

Headlines



STARTING THE WEEK WARM

CLEAR SKIES FOR NOW

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES

A brief warm-up will take us into the mid 70s by Monday afternoon. It will be a beautiful day, just a touch warm for mid October. Temperatures stay mild overnight too.

The warmest air of the season is back Tuesday afternoon with highs near 80°. That will be anywhere from 10 to 15° above average.

We level off after that. Temperatures land back in the low 70s. There is a distant rain chance for the weekend. Keep that in mind for any outdoor plans. We desperately need the rain. Drought conditions will only grow with how dry it has been.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 76°

Overnight: Clear. Low: 54°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 79°

