Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm start to the week, before rain chances return

KM4.png
WRTV
KM4.png
Posted at 2:25 PM, May 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-12 14:25:21-04

With a downgrade in severity of the geomagnetic storms, it's likely our best chance of seeing the northern lights is behind us. It's still worth taking a look later tonight though. Skies stay mostly clear. Temperatures won't be as cool with lows in the middle 50s.

Weather changes arrive as we start the week. Clouds increase Monday, but that won't hold back temperatures. A SW breeze of 10-15 mph will help send afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Shower chances are likely to hold off across much of central Indiana until Monday evening or Monday night.

KM2.png

Our highest chance of rain this week comes on Tuesday. We're likely to have dry time between showers, but you might want to keep the umbrella handy.

KM3.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Mostly clear. Low: 57°
Monday: Clouds increase. Showers possible late. High: 78°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers. High: 71°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 72°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KM1.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018