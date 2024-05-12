Warm start to the week, before rain chances return

With a downgrade in severity of the geomagnetic storms, it's likely our best chance of seeing the northern lights is behind us. It's still worth taking a look later tonight though. Skies stay mostly clear. Temperatures won't be as cool with lows in the middle 50s.

Weather changes arrive as we start the week. Clouds increase Monday, but that won't hold back temperatures. A SW breeze of 10-15 mph will help send afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Shower chances are likely to hold off across much of central Indiana until Monday evening or Monday night.

WRTV

Our highest chance of rain this week comes on Tuesday. We're likely to have dry time between showers, but you might want to keep the umbrella handy.

WRTV

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly clear. Low: 57°

Monday: Clouds increase. Showers possible late. High: 78°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers. High: 71°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 72°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast