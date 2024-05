Warmer temperatures and the weekend arrive at the same time! Most areas will stay dry Saturday. There's just a 30% chance of rain.

The warmest temperatures so far this year arrive Sunday. Highs will surge into the middle and upper 80s.

Temperatures stay very warm early next week until thunderstorms return Wednesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Patchy fog. Low: 60°

Saturday: 30% ch. t'storms. High: 81°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 86°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast