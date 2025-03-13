Warm winds Friday ahead of potential for severe storms

WEATHER HEADLINES

-LUNAR ECLIPSE TONIGHT

-WARM AND WINDY FRIDAY

-SEVERE POTENTIAL OVERNIGHT FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY

Spring officially begins next Thursday, but we're already enjoying the warmth. Temperatures won't be as chilly tonight with lows around the 50° mark. If you want to catch a personal glimpse of the total lunar eclipse, you'll want to set your alarm clock. The total portion of the eclipse will last a little more than an hour. It starts just before 2:30 AM. Skies should be mostly clear to partly cloudy, which will give us a nice view.

WRTV

Friday is a warm one from start to finish. We begin the day with temperatures in the lower 50s. That's right about where our average high is for the middle of March. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s with some lower 80s possible. Indy's record high of 81° was set in 2012. We'll have partly sunny skies as winds increase through the day.

wrtv

By late morning Friday, wind gusts start reaching the 30-35 mph range. We could have some 40 mph gusts, especially by evening. A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of Central Indiana from 5 PM Friday to 4 PM Saturday. Gusts between 40 and 50 mph are expected Friday night into Saturday. Higher gusts are certainly possible as storms move through the area.

wrtv

Our severe weather potential ramps up after midnight Friday night and lasts into the early morning hours of Saturday. Much of Central Indiana is in a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather. The SW third of the state is in an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5). Damaging winds are the primary severe weather threat. Be sure to secure loose outdoor items. Power outages are also possible. We can't rule out a tornado as well. Given the timing, it's extra important to have a way to be alerted to severe weather threats while you're sleeping. Stay tuned to the WRTV Storm Team for updates.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 50

Friday: Partly sunny. Warm and windy. High: 79°

Friday Night: T'storms develop. Low: 60°

Saturday: Scattered t'storms and windy. High: 73°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast