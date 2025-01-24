Warmer for the weekend

After another bump in the road Friday, temperatures are on the way to warmer territory. Temperatures dip into the teens this evening, but then level off. We should even notice a slight warm-up overnight. It won't be anything too crazy though. We'll start the weekend with temperatures around 20°.

We get back to a thaw by Saturday afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s will once again help to melt some of the standing snow and ice. Wind chills will stay in the teens and 20s. We are back to mostly cloudy skies, and could see a few flurries or isolated snow showers.

wrtv

We lose a few degrees Sunday with highs around 30° under mostly cloudy skies. After that, we see a substantial temperature climb. Highs reach the 40s Tuesday.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Temperatures slowly rise. Low: 16°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Flurries possible. High: 38°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 30°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 37°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast