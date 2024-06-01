Warmer Sunday. Isolated shower chance.

Areas of rain continue this evening with coverage decreasing tonight. You may hear an isolated rumble of thunder. Rainfall amounts should stay under three quarters of an inch for most of us. Temperatures stay mild with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Cloudy skies that start our Sunday should give way to some sun during the afternoon. Any sunshine we do see could help to spark some isolated showers during the afternoon. Temperatures make a rebound with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

wrtv

Temperatures really make a jump to start the week. Highs return to the middle 80s for Monday and Tuesday. Scattered shower and storm chances return Tuesday as well.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 62°

Sunday: Decreasing clouds. Isolated shower. High: 79°

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 85°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Scattered storms possible. High: 84°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast