Warmer Sunday. System to watch for Thanksgiving travel.

Headlines

  • A brief warm-up
  • Much colder by Thanksgiving
  • Weather system could impact holiday travel

The clouds are going nowhere fast. Despite keeping clouds around tonight, temperatures do turn a bit colder. Lows will settle into the lower and middle 30s.
Following a chilly start, temperatures warm on a southerly breeze Sunday. We should also work in some sunshine, although clouds will still win much of the day. Afternoon highs in the middle 50s put us back above average.

A weather system brings scattered showers Monday. These are likely to be light, and not much of an impact on your day. Cooler temperatures will follow.

A more substantial system is worth watching for holiday travel Wednesday and Thursday. There are still differences among models in the speed and track of the storm. As of now, it does appear a mix of rain and snow could develop Wednesday and last into at least the first half of Thanksgiving Day. Keep checking back for updates as we get closer.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 34°
Sunday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. High: 55°
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 56°
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 41°
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Wintry mix develops. High: 42°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

