Warmer Sunday with a light wintry mix possible

This weekend brings some brief relief from the very cold temperatures we've been experiencing lately. With mostly cloudy skies staying in place tonight, lows should settle into the lower 20s.

Sunday brings mostly cloudy skies and a breezy SW wind. Winds of 10-15 mph could gust between 20 and 30 mph. While temperatures climb into the lower and middle 30s, it will feel more like the 20s for much of the day. A clipper system won't have much moisture to work with, but it could bring a wintry mix Sunday evening into Sunday night. Freezing drizzle would be the biggest concern. That would create slick conditions once again.

Temperatures drop again Monday. Highs in the lower 20s will feel like the single digits as winds stay breezy. Snow showers are possible with even colder air Tuesday. At that point, highs don't get out of the teens.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 22°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. PM wintry mix possible. High: 35°

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 21°

Tuesday: 30% chance snow showers. Very cold. High: 16°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast