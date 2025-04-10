Warmer today with just an isolated storm chance

Following several chilly days, many of us get in on a warm-up today. Areas along and south of I-70 reach into the 60s this afternoon. Areas to the north won't be quite as warm with highs in the middle 50s. Much of the day comes with a mix of sun and clouds. We'll notice an increase in clouds this evening.

We could see an isolated storm this evening. Best chances will be across far southern areas. That's where we have a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) that a storm could produce gusty winds or hail.

We turn briefly cooler to end the week. Skies clear through the day Friday with highs in the lower 50s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Sun and clouds. Isolated PM storm. High: 62°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 37°

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. High: 53°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 61°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast