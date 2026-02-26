Warmer weather back in time for the weekend

Headlines



WARMER WEATHER INTO PART OF THE WEEKEND

SATURDAY INTO SUNDAY SNOW CHANCE

WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE EARLY NEXT WEEK

After a wintry start, we are facing a big warm up over the next few days. Temperatures climb back into the mid 40s Thursday and the 60s on Friday! The weekend looks 50/50. Saturday gets back above average with temps in the mid 50s. That will change through the evening hours with another weather maker bringing the potential for snow into Sunday morning. There is another wintry system lining up for Sunday into Monday.

Here is a look at Saturday evening. Snow/wintry mix will fill in from north to south overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. With the warmer temperatures Friday and Saturday, we expect a good bit of melting on contact (the ground will be warmer). There is another system Sunday night into Monday with a wintry mix potential. We will have to watch that track very closely for the potential of accumulating snow.

Long term, temperatures look warmer. There are increasing signs that we end up warmer than average for the first half of March.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Clearing skies. High: 47°

Overnight: Clear. Low: 33°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 62°

