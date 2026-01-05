Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warmer weather back this week

Rain fills in by the end of the week
Feeling like spring
Monday Forecast
Headlines

  • BIG JANUARY WARM-UP
  • END OF THE WEEK RAIN
  • COOLER FOR THE WEEKEND

Warmer weather is on the way for central Indiana. Highs climb back into the 40s, 50s, and even near 60 degrees this week. Here is a snapshot of Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast

While it will be mostly cloud during the day, we could shake out some very light rain. Keep the rain gear nearby, just in case.

Tuesday AM rain

The end of the week looks more active with showers in place Thursday and Friday. Temperatures eventually cool down by next weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. High: 48°
Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 39°
Tomorrow: Cloudy. High: 56°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

