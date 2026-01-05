Warmer weather back this week

Headlines



BIG JANUARY WARM-UP

END OF THE WEEK RAIN

COOLER FOR THE WEEKEND

Warmer weather is on the way for central Indiana. Highs climb back into the 40s, 50s, and even near 60 degrees this week. Here is a snapshot of Tuesday afternoon.

While it will be mostly cloud during the day, we could shake out some very light rain. Keep the rain gear nearby, just in case.

The end of the week looks more active with showers in place Thursday and Friday. Temperatures eventually cool down by next weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. High: 48°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 39°

Tomorrow: Cloudy. High: 56°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast