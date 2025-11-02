Warmer weather for the week ahead

We have struggled to see much sunshine across the SE half of Indiana today. Skies are expected to clear out tonight though. We're looking at a chilly night with lows in the middle 30s.

Brighter skies return for all of us Monday. Winds turn a bit breezy out of the west with some gusts around 25 mph. We'll tap into some slightly warmer air with highs reaching around 60°. That puts us just a touch above average for early November.

wrtv

The quiet weather continues for much of the week. We have to hold out until Friday for our next chance for rain. While the showers should be fairly widespread, rainfall amounts look to be light. As of now, most areas are expected to see less than half an inch of rain.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 37°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 60°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 62°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 67°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast