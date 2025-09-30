Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warmer weather heading into October

Cool mornings
Tuesday Forecast
Headlines

  • CLEAR SKIES THIS WEEK
  • STAYING HOT FOR NOW
  • COOLER MORNINGS

Another above average day in an above average month. Temperatures climb back into the mid 80s for highs under sunny skies. Wednesday will start off in the mid 50s, but warm up quickly again.

Wednesday Morning

Wednesday brings another day with highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday Forecast

We will cool off a few degrees by the end of the week, but not by much.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 86°
Overnight: Clear skies. Low: 55°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 84°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

