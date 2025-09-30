Warmer weather heading into October

Headlines



CLEAR SKIES THIS WEEK

STAYING HOT FOR NOW

COOLER MORNINGS

Another above average day in an above average month. Temperatures climb back into the mid 80s for highs under sunny skies. Wednesday will start off in the mid 50s, but warm up quickly again.

WRTV

Wednesday brings another day with highs in the mid 80s.

WRTV

We will cool off a few degrees by the end of the week, but not by much.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 86°

Overnight: Clear skies. Low: 55°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 84°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast