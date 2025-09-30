Warmer weather heading into October

Headlines
- CLEAR SKIES THIS WEEK
- STAYING HOT FOR NOW
- COOLER MORNINGS
Another above average day in an above average month. Temperatures climb back into the mid 80s for highs under sunny skies. Wednesday will start off in the mid 50s, but warm up quickly again.
Wednesday brings another day with highs in the mid 80s.
We will cool off a few degrees by the end of the week, but not by much.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 86°
Overnight: Clear skies. Low: 55°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 84°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast