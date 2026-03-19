Warmer weather just in time for spring

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MUCH WARMER FOR THURSDAY

TEMPERATURES CLIMB INTO THE WEEKEND

ANOTHER BIG TEMPERATURE DROP NEXT WEEK

The final day of winter will bring us spring temperatures! Highs for Thursday get back into the low to mid 60s with a round of sunshine by the afternoon. Friday and into the weekend, that momentum builds! Temperatures surge into the 70s. There is a mention of a slight shower chance Sunday, but most stay dry.

WRTV

Cooler air is back next week. Temperatures drop nearly 40° Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

WRTV

We end up fairly mild next week, but expect some overnight lows in the low 30s at times.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Gradually clearing. High: 62°

Overnight: Becoming cloudy. Low: 44°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 72°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast