Warmer weather just in time for spring

Headlines
- MUCH WARMER FOR THURSDAY
- TEMPERATURES CLIMB INTO THE WEEKEND
- ANOTHER BIG TEMPERATURE DROP NEXT WEEK
The final day of winter will bring us spring temperatures! Highs for Thursday get back into the low to mid 60s with a round of sunshine by the afternoon. Friday and into the weekend, that momentum builds! Temperatures surge into the 70s. There is a mention of a slight shower chance Sunday, but most stay dry.
Cooler air is back next week. Temperatures drop nearly 40° Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.
We end up fairly mild next week, but expect some overnight lows in the low 30s at times.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Gradually clearing. High: 62°
Overnight: Becoming cloudy. Low: 44°
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 72°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast