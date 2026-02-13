Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warmer weather on the way

60s and showers possible in the week ahead
Weekend Forecast
WRTV
Weekend Forecast
Posted

Headlines

  • MOSTLY DRY FOR VALENTINE'S DAY
  • WARMING UP THIS WEEK
  • 60S POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK

Warmer weather is back just in time for Valentine's day! Highs climb back into the mid 50s this weekend. We are watching a rain chance for Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Most look to stay dry with the lion's share of the rain ending up south and overnight.

Saturday evening rain chance

Long term forecasts still have strong signs that we end February warmer than average.

Long range forecast

We have the potential to get back to 60° as early as midweek.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 50°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 31°
Valentine's Day: Mostly sunny. High: 53°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.