Warmer weather on the way

MOSTLY DRY FOR VALENTINE'S DAY

WARMING UP THIS WEEK

60S POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK

Warmer weather is back just in time for Valentine's day! Highs climb back into the mid 50s this weekend. We are watching a rain chance for Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Most look to stay dry with the lion's share of the rain ending up south and overnight.

WRTV

Long term forecasts still have strong signs that we end February warmer than average.

WRTV

We have the potential to get back to 60° as early as midweek.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 50°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 31°

Valentine's Day: Mostly sunny. High: 53°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast