Warmer weekend comes with chances for rain

Clouds are making their way back into Central Indiana, but our forecast stays dry for your Friday evening plans. Northern areas with snow on the ground only managed temperatures in the 20s today. Those same spots can expect lows in the upper teens. Lows settle into the middle 20s elsewhere.

Saturday is our weather pick of the weekend. Mostly because much of the day will be dry. Temperatures continue to climb with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 40s. A SE breeze could gust around 30 mph by the afternoon. Skies stay mostly cloudy.

wrtv

Rain is expected to enter the western portion of the state after 3pm. The wet weather spreads east from there. We're looking at fairly widespread rain Saturday night lasting into Sunday morning. With overnight lows around 40°, this will be an all rain event.

WRTV

Rain coverage decreases Sunday, but we'll still have some scattered showers hanging around. Another system brings more widespread rainfall Monday. Between the two systems, much of Central Indiana is forecast to receive between 1" and 2" of rainfall. Frozen soil could make it difficult for the rain to soak in, so make sure the drains are clear!

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 25°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain late. High: 47°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High: 52°

Monday: Rain likely. High: 57°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast