Warmer with rain chances returning today

Temperatures climb back to more seasonable levels today. We'll enjoy highs in the upper 60s. More clouds come with a renewed chance for rain this afternoon. The best chance for rain comes across the northern half of central Indiana. This will be a fairly narrow band of wet weather that moves out by this evening.

More widespread rain arrives overnight with some rumbles of thunder. The good news is we aren't expecting any severe weather. Showers and storms continue into Saturday morning, but become isolated for the afternoon.

SW winds gusting between 30 and 40 mph Saturday bring unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs surge to around 80° by Saturday afternoon. Dry weather is expected Sunday with near record warmth in the middle 80s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Quite a few clouds. PM showers and storms develop. High: 68°

Overnight: Scattered t'storms. Mild and breezy. Low: 62°

Tomorrow: AM t'storms. Partly sunny and breezy. High: 80°

Sunday: Partly sunny and breezy. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast