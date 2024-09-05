Warmest day of the week with plenty of sunshine

Headlines



CLOSE TO 90° TODAY

SOME SPOTTY SHOWERS TOMORROW

COOL WEEKEND AHEAD



Today will be the warmest day of the week as high temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Get out and enjoy before a cold front arrives tomorrow.

wrtv

The cold front won't have a lot of moisture to work with but some scattered light rain showers will be possible as the front slowly moves through. Most of the showers activity will be in the morning.

wrtv

The evening should be fine for all high school football and the IU football game or any other plans you may have. While we won't see much rain the front will usher in much cooler air.

wrtv

High on Saturday won't get out of the 60s in many locations. Sunday will be a bit warmer in the low 70s. However, Sunday morning will be chilly with lows in the 40s for all and for some, in the 30s.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 87°

Overnight: Clouds increase. Spot shower. Low: 67°

Tomorrow: Sct. showers. High: 77°

Saturday: Much cooler. Breezy with sunshine. High" 69°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast