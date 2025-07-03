Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warming back into the 90s!

Holiday Forecast is looking good
Thursday Forecast
WRTV
Thursday Forecast
Posted

Headlines

  • Warming into the 90s
  • Dry for the holiday
  • Even hotter this weekend

We are heating up today with temperatures expected to hit the 90° mark. Thursday looks mostly dry, there is just enough moisture to mention an isolated storm and shower chance. Heading into the 4th We stay dry and your fireworks forecast is looking good!

Fireworks Forecast

The extended weekend brings even more heat. Temperatures by the weekend look to land in the mid 90s by Saturday. Most of the weekend is dry, but we will hav to watch for some storms and showers on Sunday.

Holiday Weekend Forecast

Beyond that, we cool off a bit. High temperatures still manage to make it into the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms are also back.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 90°
Overnight: Clear. Low: 68°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 91°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 Day

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk