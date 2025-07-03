Warming back into the 90s!

Headlines



Warming into the 90s

Dry for the holiday

Even hotter this weekend

We are heating up today with temperatures expected to hit the 90° mark. Thursday looks mostly dry, there is just enough moisture to mention an isolated storm and shower chance. Heading into the 4th We stay dry and your fireworks forecast is looking good!

WRTV

The extended weekend brings even more heat. Temperatures by the weekend look to land in the mid 90s by Saturday. Most of the weekend is dry, but we will hav to watch for some storms and showers on Sunday.

WRTV

Beyond that, we cool off a bit. High temperatures still manage to make it into the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms are also back.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 90°

Overnight: Clear. Low: 68°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 91°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast