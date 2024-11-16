Warming trend continues Sunday. Week ahead brings big changes.

Headlines



Week starts mild, but ends colder

Breezy for much of the week

Rain chances could mix with snow

We're finally getting some breaks in the clouds, but unfortunately it won't last long. Skies become mostly cloudy again tonight. That keeps lows in the lower 40s.

Clouds are with us again Sunday. They should be thinner than what we've dealt with the last few days. That should make for a bit of a brighter day overall. Temperatures continue their climb with highs in the lower 60s. That's about ten degrees above average.

A few showers are possible Monday with a better chance of rain arriving Monday night. We expect to stay on the warm side of the system through Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Winds turn breezy Tuesday with gusts between 20 and 30 mph. That's a trend that's likely to continue for the rest of the week.

Cooler temperatures arrive Wednesday. It's looking more and more likely that we'll have cold enough numbers to mix in some snow by Thursday. It's still a bit early to talk about accumulations, but seeing some snow on the ground before the week is over isn't out of the question.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 43°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 62°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. Rain likely Monday night. High: 63°

Tuesday: Isolated shower possible. Partly sunny and breezy. High: 68°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Breezy. High: 50°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast