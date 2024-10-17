Warming trend underway. High temperatures near average Friday.

With most areas seeing frost and freeze conditions Thursday morning, the National Weather Service has discontinued Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings for the season. We could have some frost again overnight into Friday morning. Low temperatures drop into the middle 30s.

We continue with sunny skies and a warming Trend Friday. Afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 60s will feel quite comfortable with the bright conditions and light wind.

WRTV

Dry weather is expected to last through pretty much all of the 7-day forecast. That's not great news. The latest drought monitor shows Moderate Drought expanding south across the state. A more than 3" rainfall deficit, since September 1st, puts Indy solidly in the Abnormally Dry category.

WRTV

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 37°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 68°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 72°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 74°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast