Warming up ahead of a weekend cold front

DRY TO END THE WEEK

POWERFUL WEEKEND COLD FRONT

MUCH COOLER NEXT WEEK

Cloudy skies will gradually clear out today. Temperatures will be mild with readings in the low 70s.

WRTV

Clouds build again into Friday. With a southerly wind, temperatures will make it back into the mid 70s.

WRTV

A strong weekend cold front is set to shake up our weather pattern big time. Showers and storms will develop for the second half of the day. We could get some strong winds and heavy rain at times. The best window for rain is late Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will be much cooler next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Clearing. High: 71°

Overnight: Clear. Low: 50°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High: 73°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast