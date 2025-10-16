Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warming up ahead of a weekend cold front

Showers and storms for the weekend
Thursday
WRTV
Thursday
Posted

Headlines

  • DRY TO END THE WEEK
  • POWERFUL WEEKEND COLD FRONT
  • MUCH COOLER NEXT WEEK

Cloudy skies will gradually clear out today. Temperatures will be mild with readings in the low 70s.

Friday

Clouds build again into Friday. With a southerly wind, temperatures will make it back into the mid 70s.

Weekend cold front

A strong weekend cold front is set to shake up our weather pattern big time. Showers and storms will develop for the second half of the day. We could get some strong winds and heavy rain at times. The best window for rain is late Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will be much cooler next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Clearing. High: 71°
Overnight: Clear. Low: 50°
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High: 73°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.