Warming up ahead of the holiday week

Record breaking heat possible
Monday Forecast
Headlines

  • WARMING UP THIS WEEK
  • RAIN SHOWERS ON THE WAY
  • COOLING OFF THIS WEEKEND

Warmer weather is on the way for this holiday week. Temperatures make it back into the mid to upper 40s today. It is also a big night for Indianapolis. The 49ers are in town to take on our Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. If you are headed downtown tonight, the forecast looks great. If you are watching from home, a reminder, the game is right here on WRTV.

MNF Forecast

We warm up as the week goes on. By the holiday, we will see temperatures jump back into the 60s! Scattered showers are back too with rain expected overnight into Christmas morning. Rudolf will be working hard!

Holiday Forecast

If we can make it to the mid 60s, we could tie a Christmas record high (64 set in 1893). Overnight lows will also be in the mid 50s, meaning we could break a warm overnight low record too (55 set in 1877).

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 49°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 47°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 55°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

